Skoda Elroq: Here's How The Newest And Smallest Czech Electric Suv Will Look Like

Skoda Elroq: Here's how the newest and smallest Czech eSUV will look like

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 13:37 PM
Skoda has teased its upcoming Elroq SUV, featuring a new design with LED Matrix headlights and a focus on functionality. Set to launch on 1st October
The recent teasers of the Elroq reveals details about the upcoming all-electric SUV. Skoda is calling this face the 'Tech Deck' face.
Skoda has teased details of the upcoming Elroq. The teaser showcases Elroq’s new ‘Tech-Deck Face,’ which gets LED Matrix beam headlights and new hood lettering. The upcoming SUV comes with Skoda's new Modern Solid design language featuring robustness, functionality and authenticity, according to claims. The Elroq is slated to unveil globally on 1st, October 2024 in Prague.

The Elroq has been garnering attention with the various details that the Czech manufacturer has been revealing as the launch date nears. The fully electric SUV is positioned as a multifunctional vehicle for outdoor adventures as well as city driving.

Also Read : Skoda Elroq electric car features unique E-noise sound system for safety

Skoda Elroq: What we know about it

From earlier sketches of the compact SUV, a split headlamp design with Matrix LEDs and a light bar going across the front was already familiar to most of us. Apart from this, the Elroq SUV is further slated to bring in a new Timiano Green colour option.

The upcoming Skoda SUV, as revealed earlier, will be built on the Volkswagen MEB platform. This eliminates the possibility of the possibility of the Elroq having an ICE or Hybrid variant. Skoda also has established that the Elroq will be available in four variants including– 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The electric SUV will further come with the option of three battery packs.

On the 50, 60 and 85, only rear-wheel drive setup is being offered while the 85x gets AWD capability with twin-electric motors. Combined, it puts out 295 bhp with an 82 kWh battery. This battery also powers the standard 85 variant in combination with a single motor producing 282 bhp. All of the variants of the Elroq get a claimed single-charge range upwards of 560 kms.

Also watch: Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Skoda had earlier stated that the Elroq will utilise recycled materials, like Recytitan which is made from PET bottles and recycled post-consumer clothing. The steering wheel will also have a new design and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen will be a part of the whole package as well.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 13:37 PM IST
