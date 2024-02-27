Skoda confirms subcompact SUV for India, will rival Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Auto India has announced its next offering for the market, which will be a subcompact SUV. The new model will be locally developed and will hit the market in a year's time. The new subcompact SUV will be a follow up on the Kushaq and Slavia, which are the brand's new modern-day made-in-India offerings. The new subcompact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The brand is also preparing a local supplier base which can further help in pricing its products more aggressively. The launch will happen within the first 6 months of next year.
The production capacity will be increased by 30 per cent for the new compact SUV. It has been built, designed and will be manufactured for India and in India. Skoda Auto India is expecting to sell 1,00,000 units in a single year of the new SUV. That is double of what the Kushaq and Slavia did for the brand in 2 years. Moreover, it can also be expected Volkswagen might bring their version of the sub-compact SUV a few years later.