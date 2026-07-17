Skoda confirms early 2028 debut for next-gen Karoq as production crosses 1 million

Czech automaker Skoda Auto has crossed a production milestone with the rollout of the one-millionth Karoq from its Kvasiny manufacturing facility. The vehicle which achieved the production milestone was a Graphite Grey Karoq powered by the 1.5 TSI petrol engine, which produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Skoda Auto has produced its one-millionth Karoq at the Kvasiny plant. The SUV is sold in nearly 60 markets, while its successor is expected to debut around 2027–2028.

Skoda Karoq Global Debut

The Skoda Karoq made its global debut in 2017, with the compact SUV being one of the brand’s key products in the European market. Additionally, the Skoda Karoq was sold as a front-wheel drive as well as an all-wheel drive SUV. Not only that, but the SUV is manufactured alongside the Octavia and Kodiaq at the Kvasiny plant, which has an annual production capacity exceeding 3,00,000 vehicles. Interestingly, the successor of the Karoq is scheduled to make its global debut around the turn of 2027 and 2028.

Skoda Global Lineup

Skoda's global lineup comprises 14 model series, nine of which are SUVs, with the Karoq ranking as the company's third best-selling SUV. Currently available in nearly 60 international markets, the Karoq is offered with a range of petrol and diesel engine options, including 1.0L, 1.4L, 1.5L and 2.0L TSI petrol engines, alongside a 2.0L TDI diesel engine. Power outputs range from 114 bhp to 187.7 bhp, with buyers able to choose between front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries begin

Skoda's Kvasiny Plant



In 2025, the plant manufactured 3,01,500 Skoda cars, setting a new record for production at the facility, thanks to expanded Kodiaq production and the introduction of the Octavia onto the assembly line. Since May 2026, the Octavia Combi has also been produced at the plant. The company claims that Skoda's Kvasiny plant is one of the largest employers in the region. Furthermore, the company has stated that it is undergoing continuous modernisation to enhance efficiency and flexibility in production.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: