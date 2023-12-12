Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Auto To Hike Prices Of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq By Up To 2% From January

Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January

Skoda Auto India will be increasing prices across its passenger vehicle range by up to two per cent with effect from January 1, 2024. Prices will increase on the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq currently on sale in India and will be effective on the ex-showroom cost of the vehicles. In a statement, Skoda Auto said that the price hike is owing to rising supply, input and operational costs.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 21:37 PM
Follow us on:
The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024

Skoda joins the likes of Volkswagen, Audi, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Citroen, MG Motor India and more automakers who have announced price hikes for the new year. Price increments are rather common during the advent new calendar year but we’ve seen a consistent increase in prices throughout the year as well due to the rising inflation rates globally.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan to get more expensive from January 1, 2024

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.50 - 17.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Skoda Auto’s range starts with the Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV priced from 10.89 lakh onwards respectively. Both models are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and share the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The former produces 113 bhp while the latter develops 148 bhp. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and torque converter on the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI gets the 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG automatic. The Skoda Kodiaq comes with the 2.0-litre TSI churning out 188 bhp paired with the 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda Auto is expected to bring the Enyaq electric SUV to India in 2024. The company is also planning to bring more updates and special editions to the Slavia and Kushaq, keeping the models fresh amidst the refreshed rivals. Skoda dealers are also offering several year-end discounts across the range, so make sure to check with your local dealer for a good deal.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 21:36 PM IST
TAGS: Slavia Virtus Skoda Kushaq Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Auto india Skoda Slavia
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS