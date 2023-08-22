Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Auto India announces August Exchange Carnival with benefits up to 60k

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced an Exchange Carnival for the month of August with benefits up to 60,000. Apart from this, the OEM is offering a host of deals, discounts and service, maintenance, and warranty packages to customers of new Skoda cars. During the carnival, the company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility.

22 Aug 2023
Skoda currently sells three cars in India - Kodiaq, Kushaq and Slavia

Along with exchange support, the company is also offering a complimentary service package of up to four years. It is also offering corporate benefits of up to 70,000 as well as extended warranty with benefits up to 4,000.

