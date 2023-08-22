Skoda Auto India announces August Exchange Carnival with benefits up to 60k

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced an Exchange Carnival for the month of August with benefits up to ₹60,000. Apart from this, the OEM is offering a host of deals, discounts and service, maintenance, and warranty packages to customers of new Skoda cars. During the carnival, the company will facilitate a single window drive-in-drive-out facility.
Along with exchange support, the company is also offering a complimentary service package of up to four years. It is also offering corporate benefits of up to ₹70,000 as well as extended warranty with benefits up to ₹4,000.