Skoda Auto crosses major milestone, rolls out 500,000th car in India

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced a key manufacturing milestone with the rollout of its 500,000th car produced in India. This significant achievement comes over two decades after the Czech carmaker began its local production journey in 2001 with the Octavia model at its Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) plant.

The half-a-million mark reflects not just growing customer demand but also Škoda Auto Volkswagen India’s steady integration of global manufacturing standards with Indian operations. Production is currently carried out across two major facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with roughly 70 per cent of the vehicles assembled in Pune.

Škoda’s journey in India has been marked by the introduction of several key models, ranging from early favourites like the Octavia and Laura to more recent offerings such as the Kushaq and Slavia. These vehicles have catered to a wide spectrum of Indian buyers and have contributed to Škoda’s expansion into a more accessible and locally relevant portfolio.

Beyond serving the domestic market, Škoda’s Indian manufacturing is also playing an increasingly important role in its international strategy. Components and parts manufactured in India are now being used to assemble cars in Vietnam, including models like the Kushaq and Slavia. This development aligns with India’s broader objective of becoming a global manufacturing hub under the "Make in India" initiative.

According to Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto’s Board Member for Production and Logistics, this milestone is not only about the volume but about building a responsive, scalable ecosystem that supports international quality benchmarks. He noted the importance of combining global processes with Indian engineering talent to meet evolving market demands.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO and Managing Director Piyush Arora emphasized the emotional significance of the achievement, viewing the 500,000 units as not just products but meaningful customer connections. He highlighted the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver vehicles with a focus on quality, safety, and engineering precision.

This milestone also comes at a symbolic time, as Škoda Auto marks its 130th anniversary globally and its 25th year in India. Earlier in 2025, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in March, delivering 7,422 units—further underscoring the brand’s momentum in the Indian automotive landscape.

