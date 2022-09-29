HT Auto
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023

All passenger cars in India will have to be equipped with at least six airbags, as the new rule proposes will be enforced from October 1, 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 14:55 PM
All new cars must come with six airbags among other safety features, mandates new rule.
All the passenger vehicles in India will have to be equipped with at least six airbags, proposes a new rule. However, the automaker will have to abide by this rule from October 2023 instead of October 2022, announced Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari.

In a Twitter post, Gadkari said that the rule will now be enforced after a year instead of this October. He also said that decision to delay the enforcement of this rule had been taken, keeping an eye on the ongoing supply chain disruption the automakers have been facing due to the pandemic. “Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023," the tweet further reads. The minister also said that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles, irrespective of their cost and variants, is the foremost priority.

India is one of the top countries with an alarmingly high number of deaths due to road accidents. Installing multiple airbags can reduce that number. Also, having ample airbags in a car could ensure lesser injury to the occupants as well. The government of India's mandate to install at least six airbags in passenger vehicles come as an attempt to curb the number of deaths and serious injuries due to road accidents.

Currently, luxury cars come equipped with more than two front airbags, while the majority of the passenger vehicles in the mass market segment, which comprises more than 80 per cent of total sales, don't get adequate airbags. Even in some cars, dual front airbags were an option until a few years ago.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: car safety
