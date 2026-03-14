SIAM: 2.36 lakh SUVs sold in February 2026, segment grows by 13.48 pc

The SUV category is currently dominating the Indian automotive market, with cars like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, constantly making the top 10 best-selling cars list. The growth of this category comes as a result of evolving consumer preferences and changing market trends globally. The Indian automotive market witnessed the sales of 2.36 lakh SUVs in February 2026, growing by 13.48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 2.08 lakh units sold in February 2025, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

In February 2026, Indian SUV sales reached 2.36 lakh units, a 13.48% yearly increase. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra led growth, while brands like Force Motors saw massive percentage surges.

SUV sales February 2026: Jeep

American automaker Jeep sold approximately 217 units in February 2026, witnessing a decline of approximately 8 per cent from 236 units sold in the same month last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Force Motors

Indian automaker Force sold approximately 732 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 349.07 per cent from 163 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Honda

Japanese automaker Honda sold approximately 1,591 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 8.67 per cent from 1,464 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Hyundai

South Korean automaker, Hyundai sold approximately 33,539 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 1.1 per cent from 33,156 units sold during the same period last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Isuzu

Japanese automaker Isuzu sold approximately 38 units in February 2026, witnessing a decline of 32.14 per cent from 56 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: MG Motors

Chinese-owned British automaker MG sold approximately 1,315 units in February 2026, witnessing a decline of 49.26 per cent from 881 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Kia

South Korean automaker Kia sold approximately 27,610 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 10.32 per cent from 25,026 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Mahindra

Indian automaker Mahindra sold approximately 60,018 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 19.46 per cent from 50,240 units sold in the same month last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Maruti Suzuki

One of the biggest automakers in the country, Maruti Suzuki sold approximately 72,756 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 11.87 per cent from 65,033 units in February 2025.

SUV sales February 2026: Nissan

Japanese automaker Nissan sold approximately 2,230 units in February 2026, witnessing a decline of 4.21 per cent from 2,328 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Renault

French automaker Renault sold approximately 3,120 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 39.09 per cent from 2,243 units sold in February 2025.

SUV sales February 2026: Skoda

Czech automaker Skoda sold approximately 4,687 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 0.12 per cent from 4,681 units sold in the same month last year.

Also Read: SIAM: Indian scooter sales jump 42.3% YoY in February 2026 as Honda leads segment

SUV sales February 2026: Citroen

French automaker Citroen sold approximately 950 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 254.47 per cent from 268 units sold during the same period last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Toyota

Japanese automaker Toyota sold approximately 27,319 units in February 2026, witnessing a growth of 26.77 per cent from 21,550 units sold in February last year.

SUV sales February 2026: Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen sold approximately 835 units in February 2026, witnessing a decline of 34.4 per cent from 1,273 units sold in the same month last year.

The sales data of February for Tata Motors was not available, and the SUV units sold in February by the Indian automaker have not been added to the cumulative tally.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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