Should you drive with your hazard lights on in the rain?

Visibility is a major concern during the monsoons and motorists need to be extra cautious to make themselves “seen" during a heavy downpour. That being said, many drivers in India are under the impression that hazard lights are the best way to make yourself visible when driving in the rain. While the thought is correct, using hazard lights only leads to confusion. The internet seems to be divided about how to use hazard lights correctly during the rain. So we decided to settle this confusion once and for all to ensure motorists drive and ride safely this monsoon season.

The hazard lights are intended to stay on for emergency and rescue vehicles to find the vehicle faster

Using hazard lights in the rain

Hazard lights when turned on indeed give other drivers better visibility of where you are placed on the road. However, the whole point of hazard lights is to inform the other road users that your vehicle has stopped or disabled and to “avoid" your pathway. There’s a big difference between hazard lights and parking lights and many think the terms are interchangeable.

Hazard lights are NOT to be used when driving. It reduces visibility since the driver behind you won’t be able to see if the motorists are tapping on the brakes. It also creates confusion when you want to use the indicator to change lanes. The hazard lights are intended to stay on for emergency and rescue vehicles to find the vehicle faster. Driving at high speeds with the flashers on is the last thing you should be doing.

Turning your hazard lights confuses other road users, especially when you are changing lanes or taking turns

How to improve visibility in the rain?

So what should you do instead? Well, the simplest solution is to turn your headlights on even in broad daylight to make yourself visible. Most new cars come equipped with the ‘auto headlamp on’ function will do this automatically when it begins raining.

Nevertheless, turning your headlights on is the best way to make yourself visible on a rainy day. Make sure to check your lights including the headlamps - low and high beam, taillights, and indicators, are all in working order. A failing battery could also lower the intensity of your headlamp, so make sure to check the life of your battery during the monsoon season.

Slow down when it's raining heavily and maintain at least a 5-second distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you

Driving in rains: How to drive safe

Our fundamental advice when driving in rain is to adjust your speed according to the road conditions. Make sure to leave more room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you to give yourself enough reaction time to brake. Traction is a huge concern on wet roads and you will need more braking distance to avoid collisions. Ensure you keep room for at least 5 seconds between you and the vehicle in front. Also, make sure to follow lane discipline while going gentle on the accelerator and brakes.

