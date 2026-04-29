Seven 4x4 SUVs I would trust with my life on a Ladakh off-road adventure

Ladakh is not only a place every Indian wants to go to at least once, but its terrain is one of the biggest off-road challenges for enthusiasts. Despite having multiple 4x4 SUV options that can conquer the terrain, here are seven of the most reliable 4x4 SUVs that I would trust with my life on a Ladakh off-road adventure:

1 Mercedes-Benz G 450d Engine 2,925 cc Mileage 6.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Benz G 450d, popularly known as the G-Wagon, is known for its rugged looks, ability to go anywhere, and being extremely reliable, making it one of the best luxury cars suited for an off-road adventure in Ladakh. The Mercedes-Benz G 450d is powered by the most powerful diesel engine produced, churning out 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, while boasting a 4x4 system along with three-locking differentials, allowing the driver to take it to places no one has ever explored. The G 450d has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.9 crore.

2 Toyota Land Cruiser Engine 3,346 cc Mileage 11 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is the flagship SUV offered by the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. The Land Cruiser is known the world over as an SUV which can endure massive amounts of punishment without breaking a sweat, especially in tricky terrains much like that of Ladakh. They are built to last and are extremely reliable. The Land Cruiser 300 boasts a 4x4 system, allowing the SUV to go through rough patches of roads fairly easily, whereas the plush interior keeps the passengers comfortable. In addition to that, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 boasts a ground clearance of 240 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.17 crore.

3 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most capable SUVs that is available under ₹50 lakh. Being one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore Ladakh with relative ease. The 4x4 variant of the Toyota Fortuner has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.35 lakh.

4 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India, including Ladakh, and still be worry-free. The 4x4 variant of the Isuzu MU-X has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹37.70 lakh.

5 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.4 - 15.2 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar Roxx is known for its ability to tackle rough terrains and challenging situations. The Thar nameplate has been a mainstay for those who wish to buy a rear-wheel drive or a 4x4 capable SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 4x4 capabilities, coupled with comfortable interiors and modern technology, make it a comfortable place to be in, especially if going over rough terrains similar to those found in Ladakh. The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a ground clearance of 226 mm, while the starting ex-showroom price of the 4x4 version starts from ₹18.49 lakh.

6 Force Gurkha Engine 2,596 cc Mileage 9.5 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Gurkha from the Indian automaker Force’s stable is one of the most rugged SUVs available on the Indian market in a budget of under ₹20 lakh. Boasting a 4x4 system, the Force Gurkha flies over rough and tricky terrains. Not only that, but the Force Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm, which allows it to go through rocks and stones on the road and dirt tracks found in Ladakh with ease. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.

7 Maruti Suzuki Jimny The smallest 4x4 SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, proves that size doesn’t always matter. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, it can easily tackle any terrain Ladakh would throw at the SUV. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.32 lakh.

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