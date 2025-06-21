“Sergeant Jim reporting for duty” Suzuki Jimny joins the Australian Police Force

The made-in-India Suzuki Jimny four-door is badged as the Jimny XL in Australia. And the little off-roader has now joined the Australian Police Fleet. Dubbed as “Sergeant Jim," the Jimny cop car will serve in the Macquarie Police Crime Prevention Unit in New South Wales.

Dubbed as "Sergeant Jim," the Suzuki Jimny joins the Australian Police Force for community engagement with its compact proportions making it more approachable for locals.

The Suzuki Jimny, however, will be used for engagement at schools and in communities, rather than pursuing criminals. The heavy-lifting, in that sense, will rest on the bigger cars in the Australian police fleet, including the BMW 5 Series, Kia Stinger, Volkswagen Passat, and more.

The Suzuki Jimny has been dubbed "Sergeant Jim" as part of the Australian Police Force

Suzuki Jimny Joins the Australian Police Force

For the special role, the “Sergeant Jim" Jimny has received the red and blue livery with yellow highlights. Suzuki has not revealed if the model has received any mechanical changes for police duty. We do expect to see the siren and red and blue lights as it actively pursues engagement.

The Jimny’s compact proportions make it more approachable, helping build trust in the community, according to the locals. The local police force also sees it as a great conversation starter and will be on display at several places. Think of it as Australia’s version of the Dubai Police supercar fleet. While the supercars aren’t used for active police duty, they are quite popular with locals and tourists alike. Notably, the Jimnys that have been inducted into the force have been provided by Suzuki Australia and come at no cost to the local community.

The Suzuki Jimny for Australia packs the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a 4-speed torque converter

Australia-Spec Suzuki Jimny: Specifications

In terms of powertrain, the Australia-spec Suzuki Jimny XL comes with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 99 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, paired with a four-speed torque converter.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy (second generation Jimny globally) has been a strong part of the Indian Police and Armed Forces, serving in the remotest regions across the country. The new Jimny is also being considered for the Indian Armed Forces, thanks to its lightweight and incredible off-road capability, which keeps the legacy alive.

