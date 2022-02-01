See pics: 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV unveiled
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and its RS versions are based on the same MEB platform that underpins the Czech carmaker's first electric car Enyaq iV.
Skoda has unveiled its latest five-seater electric SUV Enyaq Coupe iV. The standard model has been unveiled along with its fully-electric RS variant.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iV is the first Racing Sports model to get electric powertrain. It comes with a range of 545 kms on single charge.
The Enyaq Coupe iV comes with Matrix LED headlights and an illuminated front grille with 131 light-emitting diodes.
The cabin of the Enyaq Coupe iV gets carbon fibre inserts, sports seats with integrated headrests and RS badging, multifunction sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals. There is also a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker Canton sound system and wireless charging pad.
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV also gets a large boot space measuring 570 litres of luggage space. The second row seats can also be folded to expand the boot space if required.
In terms of looks, the RS version gets 20-inch black Taurus alloy wheels, with the option of a 21-inch as well. There is also RS emblems and darkened rear windows to separate its styling from the standard versions.
2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iv is the most powerful variant in the range. It comes with a 82 kWh battery pack and has a power output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque. Skoda says the RS version has a WLTP range of up to 545 kms on single charge.
