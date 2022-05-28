Copyright © HT Media Limited
See Pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Exterior Design

See pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift exterior design

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is expected to be launched i the second half of June. The new generation sub-compact SUV will take on rivals like the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon among others.
By : Updated on : 28 May 2022, 10:52 AM
1/5 Hyundai will launch the 2022 Venue facelift SUV in India in June. The new generation Venue SUV is expected to come with several exterior design updates. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
2/5 Leaked images show that the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will get a new front face. The new grille will have parametric patterns seen on new generation Hyundai cars like Tucson or Creta. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
3/5 From the sides, the Venue will not see any major design changes. It will sit on 16-inch alloy wheels which may come with a new design. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)

4/5 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will come with a sunroof. However, the cabin may not see any major changes. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
5/5 At the rear, the Venue facelift SUV will get a new set of bumper and LED taillights with a new design. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Venue 2022 Venue Venue 2022 Venue facelift Hyundai Venue 2022 Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue 2022 Hyundai Hyundai Motor
