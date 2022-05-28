HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
See pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift exterior design
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is expected to be launched i the second half of June. The new generation sub-compact SUV will take on rivals like the upcoming Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift, Tata Nexon among others.