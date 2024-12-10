Second generation Kia Seltos spied in India for the first time. Check details

The South Korean carmaker, Kia is all set to introduce the second generation of the Seltos in India soon. The Kia Seltos was the debutante product for the carmaker in India and it has been one of the most popular products in the sub compact SUV segment. The second generation model of the SUV is expected to make its debut in the country by the second half of 2025.

While earlier spy shots of the second gen Kia Seltos emerged from South Korea showcased the front and the side profile of the SUV, the new spy shots from India give us a look at the rear of the SUV. The tail lamps, with a design echoing the Kia EV5, blend conventional ICE aesthetics with contemporary EV influences. The spy shot hints that the tail lights will be long, starting from the point where rear windows meet the boot and will extend down to the bumper.

Meanwhile, earlier spy shots have hinted that the shape of the Seltos will remain more or less similar. However, the Seltos in the second generation form can be a little longer that could translate to more cabin or cargo space. Other design elements spied include newer design for the alloy wheels.

The front and rear ends get a solid overhauling, with squared LED headlights and distinctive LED DRLs at the front. The Kia Seltos has always attracted buyers with its aggressive design, premium interiors and multiple powertrain options. The second generation Seltos is expected to carry this. With these new updates, Seltos is expected to enhance its overall charm, balancing sophistication with its strong SUV personality.

Second generation Kia Seltos: Powertrain

Another key change to the Seltos is in the powertrain department. While the details are still under wraps, the second generation Kia Seltos is expected to feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine borrowed from theHyundai Kona Hybrid, delivering 141 bhp.

Additionally, the current set of 158 bhp turbo petrol engine, a 114 bhp diesel engine are likely to be continued with the new model. Transmission choices are likely to span a 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

