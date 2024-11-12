Second gen Kia Seltos spied for the first time, to get hybrid tech and more

The next generation of the Kia Seltos has been spotted while undergoing road testing in South Korea. The Seltos got a mid life facelift earlier last year. The new generation of the compact SUV is expected to feature loads of upgrades in terms of design, features and powertrain.

While not much has been revealed, the second generation Kia Seltos is expected to feature loads of upgrades in terms of design, features and powertrai

The Kia Seltos has always attracted buyers with its aggressive design, premium interiors and multiple powertrain options. The second generation Seltos is expected to carry this. While not much has been revealed, the camouflaged unit of the second generation Seltos undergoing road test gives us an idea as to what to expect.

Also Read : Kia Syros: That’s what the upcoming Kia 2.0 SUV is called. Check details

Second generation Kia Seltos: Design

The camouflage-clad test mule spied in South Korea suggests that Kia has big plans for the second-gen Seltos. The shape and silhouette of the SUV do not change much, but the new prototype looks a little longer that could translate to more cabin or cargo space. The front and rear ends get a solid overhauling, with squared LED headlights and distinctive LED DRLs at the front. Although shrouded in mystery, this grille could take on a rectangular design with standing slats in order to present a much more premium SUV.

Also watch: Kia Seltos 2023: First drive review

At the rear, it's more designers' muse: it takes design cues from Kia's flagship EV9 but carries a distinctly different design language, especially in the L-shaped LED taillamps. As of the interiors, while the cabin of the next gen Seltos hasn’t been seen or spied yet, it is expected that the new model will get even more premium than before.

Second generation Kia Seltos: Powertrain

Another key change to the Seltos is in the powertrain department. While the details are still under wraps, the second generation Kia Seltos is expected to feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine borrowed from the Hyundai Kona Hybrid, delivering 141 bhp. Additionally, the current set of 158 bhp turbo petrol engine, a 114 bhp diesel engine are likely to be continued with the new model. Transmission choices are likely to span a 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Also Read : Kia Seltos hybrid expected to enter market by 2025. Here’s what to expect

While the second-gen Seltos is still in early development stages, industry insiders predict a global debut in 2025, with the India launch potentially following in 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: