Second gen Hyundai Venue revealed ahead of launch, bookings open at 25,000

The second gen Hyundai Venue has been revealed ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. Alongside the reveal, the carmaker has also commenced the bookings for the compact SUV at ₹25,000. The Venue was first launched in 2019 in India, and later in 2023, the facelifted version was launched. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said that it has sold over 7 lakh units since 2019.

With the all-new Hyundai Venue, the carmaker is taking the story even further by embodying the company’s vision of ‘Tech up Go beyond,’ claiming to offer a driving experience that’s both dynamic and deeply connected to our customers’ evolving lifestyles." Interestingly, the 2026 Venue introduces a new variant lineup inspired by the Hyundai Experience (HX) theme, replacing the older trim names with HX-series variants starting with the HX2, moving up to HX4, HX6 and to HX10. This new nomenclature reflects a more tech-oriented and lifestyle-driven product lineup.

Second Hyundai Venue: Design

The 2026 Venue boasts a more muscular and assertive design. It is also longer, wider, and higher than its predecessor, measuring 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height, and a 2,520 mm wheelbase, a 20 mm increase. The front also includes quad-beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs, a dark chrome grille, and bridge-type roof rails. The back is distinguished by a fresh signature C-pillar garnish, Venue badging within the rear glass, and horizon-style bridged LED taillamps. Flared wheel arches and sculpted body panels provide the Venue with a strong stance, fitting into the increasing popularity of "big SUV" proportions within the class.

Second Hyundai Venue: Features

Inside, the 2026 Venue provides a redesigned cabin experience.It is available with dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays, one for infotainment and another for the digital cluster. The interior is complemented by a terrazzo-textured crash pad and a dual-tone theme in Dark Navy and Dove Grey. Premium features are ambient lighting (Moon White), a D-cut steering wheel, and dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding. The longer wheelbase is expected to provide better legroom for the rear seats which also get 2-step reclining function, sunshades on the rear window, rear AC vents, and an electric 4-way adjustable driver's seat. The cabin is a blend of sophistication and usability, providing ample shoulder and headroom for all passengers.

The interior of the second gen Hyundai Venue is complemented by a terrazzo-textured crash pad and a dual-tone theme in Dark Navy and Dove Grey.

The second gen Venue also other luxury features including an 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated seats at the front, and a panoramic sunroof on higher trims. From the safety aspect, Level-2 ADAS will also be featured in the new Venue, building on the existing model's Level-1 suite that features forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and driver attention alert. The new update include adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, front parking sensors, and a 360 degree camera.

Second Hyundai Venue: Specs

Under the bonnet, the 2026 Hyundai Venue is equipped with a variable range of engines to cater to diverse driving habits. Buyers can choose between the 1.2-litre Kappa MPi petrol, the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol, and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel. These engine options get paired with either a manual gearbox, iMT, automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT).

