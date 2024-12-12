Searching for a 7-seater car for the family? Here are the most affordable ones to buy

The Indian automotive industry has something to offer for every need. If you're out there looking to buy a car that can seat up to 7 people, there are several options available even under ₹10-15 lakh. We've compiled a list of options that might be worth your time and money.

1 Toyota Rumion The Toyota Rumion is a stylish and practical MPV that offers ample space and comfort for families. Based on the popular Maruti Ertiga, the Rumion features a reliable 1.5L petrol K-series engine with a strong focus on fuel efficiency. This engine makes slightly over 100 bhp and 137 Nm of torque in petrol mode. The engine comes with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options. The Rumion returns over 20 kmpl of claimed fuel economy. It has features like touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control and four airbags and is priced starting at ₹10.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Kia Carens While most variants of the Kia Carens exceed the ₹11 lakh mark, the base model sneaks into this budget, offering a premium experience with Kia’s signature design and tech features. The Carens gets features like keyless entry, 6 airbags, 2nd and 3rd-row AC vents, leatherette seats, and more features from the base Premium 7 variant. The engine options in this 7-seater are three 1500cc engines, a petrol, a turbocharged petrol and a diesel. These engines offer four transmission options: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT.

3 Mahindra Bolero Neo The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a rugged 7-seater SUV built for Indian roads. It’s designed to handle tough terrains while providing decent comfort for passengers. It has features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, dual airbags and much more. The engine on offer is a mHawk100 1500cc diesel unit which produces slightly over 98 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque is available from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. The Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga The Maruti Ertiga remains one of the most trusted and value-for-money MPVs in India. Known for its spacious interior and affordable running costs, it continues to be a top pick for large families and even fleet owners. The Ertiga is economical to buy, run and fix. It is priced at starting at ₹8.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 1500 cc engine which makes over 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The Ertiga also gets features like a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, projector headlamps and rear AC vents.

