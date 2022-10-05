HT Auto
Scout EV and pickup won't use Volkswagen's MEB platform: Report

Scout vehicles will not be rebadged as Volkswagen models.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM
Volkswagen has teased the upcoming Scout electric SUV and pickup truck.
Scout EV and pickup truck will not be rebadged as Volkswagen models, claims a report by Autoblog. The report also claims that Scout's electric vehicle and pickup truck will not use Volkswagen's popular MEB architecture. Speaking about the upcoming Scout EV and a pickup truck, the report claims that the automaker emphasises the community's sentiment and the brand's history rather than focusing on making it a rebadged Volkswagen vehicle.

Scout is also emphasising aftermarket modifications of the vehicles. This is why the customers can customize the vehicles and work on the trucks. The Scout vehicles will not follow Tesla's philosophy, claims the report. Being primarily focused on the US market, the Scout vehicles will come prioritising the American consumers' sentiment, and it will be an American truck, claims the report.

Considering the fact that the Scout vehicles will not share their underpinnings with Volkswagen, the MEB architecture that is used by models like the VW ID.4 will not be there. Also, the vehicles will not be a reprise of the concept proposed by the ID. Buggy. Overall, this is going to be a major product development programme for the automaker. However, this strategy may run counter to Volkswagen's overarching plan to move all-electric vehicles onto a single platform.

In recent times, pickup trucks have been witnessing a massive rise in the US market. Especially the electric pickup trucks are facing a surge in demand, prompting the automakers to bring in their respective products in the same segment. Scout aims to encash that trend and the sentiment of the US customers as well. Expect more details to surface within a few weeks. While Scout vehicles claim to come not sharing underpinning with Volkswagen, they would arrive sharing technology with Volkswagen vehicles and Volkswagen Group as well.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
