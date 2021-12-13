Saving private data: Porsche tightens data privacy beyond regulatory requirement

With the increasing number of connectivity solutions penetrating the automotive industry, several automakers are trying to take their game up by introducing new connected features. Luxury carmakers are at the forefront of this race. However, despite the consumers' convenience being increased, concerns around data safety too are increasing.

(Also Read: Porsche celebrates 70 years in Australia with digital artwork livery for Taycan)

In such a scenario, German luxury carmaker Porsche has tightened its data safety to an extent, which is beyond the regulatory requirement. The auto brand under Volkswagen AG claims that it wants to accelerate the data-driven business while also maintaining the privacy of suits customers. In order to do that, Porsche aims to adopt a new four-pillar policy to offer its consumers connected services while minimizing the impact on their data.

Porsche also claims that it wants to go beyond meeting compliance standards to offer its consumers full data privacy. It also says that as several tech giants are investing in the concept as a strategic priority, it should too follow the same path.

Christian Volkel, Chief Privacy Officer & Director Group Privacy at Porsche AG, said that in future, trust in brands should be characterized not only by the quality of products and services but also by the positive feeling enjoyed by customers who are firmly in control of their own data.

To ensure more data safety for consumers, Porsche has divided privacy into four perspectives. The first one focuses on the overarching functions of its Corporate Strategy 2030. The second is defined by its corporate values; the third is based on OECD Fair Information Principles and traditional privacy objectives, and the fourth covers Porsche’s own privacy; claims the automaker.

So, what does it mean for the consumers? This would result in an improved privacy user interface in future Porsche vehicles. The Porsche Taycan electric car too a major leap in strengthening data safety. Taycan consumers are offered transparency over data processing in the EV simple controls. This function will only improve in other future Porsche models. Porsche also aims to balance local and central data storage with a view to more consumer sovereignty.