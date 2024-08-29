HT Auto
Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Gets The Range Rover Sport Worth 1.40 Crore

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera gets the Range Rover Sport worth 1.40 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 16:36 PM
Shera, who is adored by Salman Khan's fans online, has now brought home the locally assembled Range Rover Sport luxury SUV priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom).
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera posted his image with the new Range Rover Sport on his Instagram (Instagram/ beingshera)
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera posted his image with the new Range Rover Sport on his Instagram

Actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Gurmeet Singh Jolly, more popularly known as ‘Shera’, is a familiar face among the star’s fanbase. The protector has been an aide to the Khan family since 1995 and runs a security agency, Tiger Security. Shera, who is adored by Salman Khan’s fans online, has now brought home the Range Rover Sport, becoming the latest celebrity to do so.

Shera shared his new prized purchase on the social media platform Instagram. Posing with his new Range Rover Sport, he captioned the photo, “With the blessings of the almighty (folded hands emojis) we welcome the new member in the house (car emoji) #rangerover #suv #blessed #beingshera #shera."

Also Read : Music Composer Anu Malik brings home the Range Rover Sport worth 1.40 crore

Range Rover Sport Specifications

The Range Rover Sport is now locally assembled in India bringing its price down to 1.40 crore (ex-showroom) for the Dynamic SE trim. The bodyguard has got the luxury SUV in the Santorini Black paint scheme with what appear to be brown interiors.

The locally assembled Range Rover Sport has two engine options - 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel. The petrol motor develops 394 bhp, while the diesel churns out 346 bhp. The top-spec Range Rover Sport gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 with 516 bhp and 750 Nm but arrives as a full import from the UK. It’s unclear as to which variant Shera opted for.

On the feature front, the Range Rover Sport comes with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen Infotainment system with PiviPro OS, a head-up display, rear entertainment screens, Meridian surround sound system, all-wheel steering, heated and cooled front seats with massage function, an electronic air suspension, an active differential with torque vectoring and more.

Also Watch: 2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look

The third-generation Range Rover Sport shares its underpinnings with the Range Rover LWB. Incidentally, Salman Khan owns the current-generation Range Rover LWB among other SUVs in his garage.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 16:36 PM IST
It's either expired or it's incorrect.