Royal Enfield records 11 pc growth with 1.12 lakh units in March 2026

Indian automaker Royal Enfield recently announced that it has recorded a growth of 11 per cent to 1,12,334 total unit sales in March 2026 from 1,01,021 total unit sales in March 2025. In addition to that, Royal Enfield’s annual sales amounted to 12.38 lakh units in FY26, a growth of 23 per cent from 10.09 lakh unit sales in FY25. The company further stated that 2026 was the second consecutive year in which the two-wheeler company sold more than one million units.

Royal Enfield Upto 350cc Segment: FY26 and March 2026 Sales

The company recorded sales of 97,993 units in March 2026, witnessing a growth of 12 per cent from 87,312 units in the under 350cc segment. Additionally, the segment witnessed a 25 per cent growth from 8.68 lakh units in FY25 to 10.87 lakh units in FY26. The 350cc segment of Royal Enfield includes Classic 350, Standard 350, Meteor 350, Goan Classic 350 and Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Above 350cc Segment: FY26 and March 2026 Sales

The company recorded sales of 14,401 units in March 2026, witnessing a growth of five per cent from 13,709 units in the under 350cc segment. Additionally, the segment witnessed a seven per cent growth from 1.41 lakh units in FY25 to 1.51 lakh units in FY26. This segment of Royal Enfield includes Classic 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Guerilla 450, Bear 650, Himalayan 450 and Scram 440.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 Apex first ride review: This is not your typical RE

Speaking about the performance for the year, B. Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “We delivered our second consecutive year of over one million motorcycle sales, crossing 1.2 million units, our highest-ever annual performance. This year, we also achieved our best-ever festive season sales and highest-ever volumes across both domestic and international markets. Our international business continues to be a focus area, and we are deepening our presence in high-potential markets such as Brazil. Equally important is the strength of our riding community, which continues to grow with our rider engagements and festivals expanding significantly across regions. We are also investing in staying ahead of the curve by expanding our manufacturing facility at Cheyyar, which will support future growth while maintaining our focus on quality and efficiency.

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