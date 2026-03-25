Rolls-Royce to build bespoke EV under Coachbuild program

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce recently announced its new Coachbuild Collection programme, marking the debut of its first fully bespoke electric vehicle under the Coachbuilding operation, which was revised fairly recently. This move aims to target ultra-luxury clients wanting a one-off creation, along with personalised experiences over the years, by using an invitation-only initiative.

"I have had the privilege of meeting clients around the world who seek the very pinnacle in luxury and share an extraordinary passion for Rolls-Royce design. It became clear that they wished to see not only what Rolls-Royce would create if left entirely to its own imagination and with the freedom offered by coachbuilding, but they also wanted to witness that journey at every stage. Coachbuild Collection is the result," Chris Brownridge, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said.

Rolls-Royce EV Coachbuild Collection

In addition to that, the collection unveiled on March 23 majorly reflects the demand for electric vehicles, building on the popularity and success of the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The Coachbuild collection is a truly unique, one-of-a-kind experience wherein the company goes above and beyond its usual Bespoke commissions. The Coachbuild collection is offered to select clients who are invited through Rolls-Royce, along with the owner being involved in the design process, development and production, making the entire process transparent. Not only that, but the car is completely to the owner's liking.

The inaugural electric Coachbuild model is expected to be launched in April. The Coachbuild electric vehicle is expected to draw inspiration from the Spectre. The model will be designed specifically for customers who would like to own a one-off electric vehicle rather than an internal combustion engine-powered Rolls-Royce, much like the 2021 Boat Tail and 2023 Swept Tail. While the technical details of the car remain under wraps, the Coachbuild electric vehicle from Rolls-Royce would carve a niche in making Bespoke cars after the unveiling, tapping new customer demographics.

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"This is something the super-luxury world has never seen before. The experience of this programme is inseparable from the motor car itself, and both will be brought to life with the care and ambition worthy of the collectors who inspired them - and of Rolls-Royce itself," Brownridge stated.

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