Rolls-Royce plans Spectre Series II launch in India, New Delhi showroom reopens in 2027

Rolls-Royce is preparing to expand its presence in India with the launch of the Spectre Series II electric coupe by the end of 2026. The British luxury carmaker also plans to reopen its only new showroom in Delhi by the first quarter of 2027.

The updated electric luxury sedan will bring improvements to its battery, personalisation options and interior detailing, while retaining its existing exterior design. Pricing is expected to exceed that of the current model, which starts at about ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Dealership expansion plans

The carmaker recently opened a showroom in Chennai on October 15, 2026. The proposed Delhi facility is expected to reopen with the brand's new visual identity standards and will further strengthen the brand's retail network in India.

The company’s latest moves come amid growing demand for bespoke vehicles in India. An official close to the matter told HT Auto, “Following the recent opening of its new Chennai showroom on 15 October, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars expects the arrival of Spectre Series II in India by the end of 2026 and anticipates a new showroom in New Delhi by Q1 2027, further strengthening its presence and enhancing the client experience across the country."

Battery and performance

The Spectre Series II retains its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, with an electric motor powering each axle. Its 112 kWh battery is based on a revised architecture shared with the i8, while the electrical system continues to operate at 400V.

In standard form, the coupe produces 601 hp and 1,015 Nm of torque. The Black Badge variant delivers 680 hp and 1,110 Nm in Spirited mode. Rolls-Royce claims a WLTP-certified driving range of 628 km for the standard model and 629 km for the Black Badge.

More customisation options

Exterior styling remains largely unchanged, but buyers will have additional ways to personalise their cars. The Black Badge variant replaces the previous gloss-black exterior detailing with matte-black finishes, including on the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet mascot.

Inside, the updated model offers a wider choice of materials and bespoke finishes. Its illuminated dashboard panel features 8,108 individual pixels, adding another customisable element to the cabin.

The current Spectre costs ₹7.5 crore in standard form and ₹9.5 crore for the Black Badge, making it India's most expensive electric car. The Series II is expected to command a higher price when it arrives.

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