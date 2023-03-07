Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is technically most complex bespoke Phantom ever

When we talk about uber-luxurious cars, Rolls-Royce is one of the manufacturers of such models. To make its cars more distinctive and appealing, the British luxury car brand often rolls out bespoke one-off models. The latest in that list is the Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia, which comes as the most complex bespoke Phantom ever built. The automaker joined hands with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen to develop this car.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia claims to blend the best of two worlds, as it combines luxury mobility and bespoke contemporary fashion. The British car brand's bespoke styling of vehicles often combines unique materials, colours and techniques. The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia emphasises the one-off trend again and elevates it to a whole new level. The bespoke Phantom is claimed to have been developed following the Haute Couture fashion philosophy.

The car is based on the Phantom Extended, which is described as the ultimate blank canvas for personalization. The automaker claims to have taken four years time to develop this model. It comes named after the Dutch fashion designer's 2018 collection, which was influenced by patterns and shapes found in nature. The Phantom Syntopia claims to follow the same overall design recipe, focused on the beauty of fluid motion in solid materials. Rolls-Royce calls this design philosophy Weaving Water.

Rolls-Royce claims the Weaving Water approach can be first visible when the owner opens up the doors and takes a look at the headliner. This was claimed to be the most technically challenging component of the Phantom Syntopia for the designers. The headliner has been crafted using a single sheet of leather selected from over 1,000 hides. It comes with precise symmetrical cuts by hand, and the headliner has a liquid-like three-dimensional appearance. The car is painted in a unique colour. However, mechanically, it remains the same.

