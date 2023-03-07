HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia Is Technically Most Complex Bespoke Phantom Ever

Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is technically most complex bespoke Phantom ever

When we talk about uber-luxurious cars, Rolls-Royce is one of the manufacturers of such models. To make its cars more distinctive and appealing, the British luxury car brand often rolls out bespoke one-off models. The latest in that list is the Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia, which comes as the most complex bespoke Phantom ever built. The automaker joined hands with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen to develop this car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 16:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration between the British luxury car marquee and Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration between the British luxury car marquee and Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration between the British luxury car marquee and Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia has been developed in collaboration between the British luxury car marquee and Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia claims to blend the best of two worlds, as it combines luxury mobility and bespoke contemporary fashion. The British car brand's bespoke styling of vehicles often combines unique materials, colours and techniques. The new Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia emphasises the one-off trend again and elevates it to a whole new level. The bespoke Phantom is claimed to have been developed following the Haute Couture fashion philosophy.

Also Read : Lamborghini Aventador succeeding LB744 specs revealed, gets a hybrid setup

The car is based on the Phantom Extended, which is described as the ultimate blank canvas for personalization. The automaker claims to have taken four years time to develop this model. It comes named after the Dutch fashion designer's 2018 collection, which was influenced by patterns and shapes found in nature. The Phantom Syntopia claims to follow the same overall design recipe, focused on the beauty of fluid motion in solid materials. Rolls-Royce calls this design philosophy Weaving Water.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Phantom Viii
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 6.71 kmpl
₹9.5 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-royce New Ghost
6750 cc | Petrol Automatic
₹6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Rolls-royce Dawn (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Dawn
6598 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹5.92 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹6.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Rolls-Royce claims the Weaving Water approach can be first visible when the owner opens up the doors and takes a look at the headliner. This was claimed to be the most technically challenging component of the Phantom Syntopia for the designers. The headliner has been crafted using a single sheet of leather selected from over 1,000 hides. It comes with precise symmetrical cuts by hand, and the headliner has a liquid-like three-dimensional appearance. The car is painted in a unique colour. However, mechanically, it remains the same.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Phantom Rolls-Royce
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city