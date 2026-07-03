Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta bespoke commission to be showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed

British legacy automaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Phantom Regatta, a bespoke Phantom Extended commission created to celebrate the racing yachts of England’s south coast and the sailing regattas held annually on the Solent, including the famous Cowes Week. The bespoke model will make its public debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the one-off Phantom Regatta, inspired by British sailing heritage, featuring bespoke nautical styling, handcrafted luxury details, and unique design elements ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed debut

The commission also pays tribute to the marque's co-founder, Sir Henry Royce, whose former residence, Elmstead, is situated in the coastal village of West Wittering, a short distance from Rolls-Royce's headquarters at Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta: Exterior Inspired by Coastal Waters

The Phantom Regatta features a bespoke two-tone exterior finish combining Regatta Blue with English White. The hand-painted colour division has been designed to resemble the waterline of a sailing yacht, while the deep blue upper body reflects the appearance of the open sea. Additionally, the car is equipped with 22-inch disc wheels, whose mirror-like finish draws inspiration from the polished metal winches commonly found aboard competitive sailing yachts.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta: Bespoke Cabin Reflects a Yacht Under Sail

The interior of the Phantom Regatta adopts a nautical-inspired colour that mirrors the deep ocean waters and white sails. Not only that, but the front cabin is also upholstered in Navy Blue leather, while the rear compartment features Grace White leather.

Moreover, the dual-tone piping, contrast stitching and a matching steering wheel reinforce the maritime theme, while the embroidered RR monograms are finished in Turchese, a turquoise shade inspired by clear coastal waters.

The cabin incorporates Piano Milori and Open Pore Royal Walnut veneers, finished in satin across the waterfall console, rear doors and picnic tables. The picnic tables alone required approximately 120 hours of craftsmanship. Each surface has been designed to resemble a traditional yacht deck, using 16 individually hand-laid walnut sections cut from the same piece of timber to ensure a consistent grain pattern. Thin strips of Black Bolivar wood, measuring just two millimetres in width, have been inserted between the walnut sections to replicate the caulking found on luxury wooden yacht decks.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta: Handcrafted Maritime-Inspired Details

A highlight of the cabin is the Gallery artwork titled Watercolour, which stretches across the width of the dashboard. Hand-painted by a Rolls-Royce in-house artist, the artwork uses specially developed paints applied to an open-pore wooden substrate. The piece was created using a newly developed blending technique that took two weeks of experimentation to accurately capture the movement and texture of ocean waves.

The bespoke Starlight Headliner incorporates 1,307 individually positioned fibre-optic lights arranged to replicate the tidal currents surrounding the Isle of Wight. The effect is complemented by illuminated coach doors, further enhancing the cabin's ambience.

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Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta: Hidden Bespoke Touches

The Phantom Regatta also includes discreet personalised details. Each circular air vent features engraved geographic coordinates that become visible only when the vent is tilted forward.

The passenger-side vent displays the coordinates of Goodwood House, while the driver's-side vent carries those of the Home of Rolls-Royce. Located less than a mile apart, these coordinates subtly reference the marque's heritage and its longstanding connection to Goodwood, reinforcing the significance of the commission's place of origin.

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