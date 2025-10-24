Rolls-Royce celebrates 100 years of hard work, the Phantom Centenary unveiled…

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled the Phantom Centenary Private Collection, marking 100 years of the legendary Phantom. Limited to 25 units worldwide, this ultra-exclusive edition honours a century of design mastery, innovation, and artistic craftsmanship.

Based on the Phantom VIII, the Centenary edition took over 40,000 hours to create. Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke Collective, a team of designers, engineers, and artisans, produced 77 hand-sketched motifs depicting defining moments from Phantom’s past. These are expressed through advanced techniques that fuse metal, wood, leather, paint, and embroidery into a cohesive visual story.

Chief Executive Chris Brownridge called it “an uncompromising work of art," while Martina Starke, Head of Bespoke Design, described it as “a once-in-a-generation tribute to 100 years of creativity."

How does the exterior honour Phantom’s legacy?

The exterior captures the glamour of the 1930s with a two-tone finish in Super Champagne Crystal over Arctic White and Black, using crushed glass for a deep, iridescent shimmer.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary has been very thoughtfully curated.

Atop the grille sits a 24-carat gold Spirit of Ecstasy, inspired by the first Phantom figurine and marked with a unique Phantom Centenary hallmark. The RR Badge of Honour appears in gold and white enamel for the first time.

Each wheel disc bears 25 engraved lines, representing the 25 cars built and the 100 years of Phantom heritage.

What’s inside this collector’s masterpiece?

The cabin serves as a gallery of Phantom’s history, blending leather and textiles reminiscent of early chauffeur-driven models.

Inspired by the 1926 Phantom of Love, the rear seats display printed imagery, sketches, and embroidery, a tapestry of over 160,000 stitches across 45 panels, created with a couture atelier for precision and longevity. Front Seats: Laser-etched leather depicts heritage motifs, a rabbit for the 2003 “Roger Rabbit" revival and a seagull for the 1923 prototype, honouring Phantom’s creative evolution.

What craftsmanship defines the Phantom Centenary?

The Centenary showcases exquisite artisanal work, blending traditional and modern techniques across every surface:

Made of 50 brushed aluminium fins engraved with quotes from 100 years of Phantom acclaim, illuminated to mimic falling fireworks. Intricate Woodwork: Crafted from stained Blackwood using 3D marquetry, laser etching, and gold-leafing, depicting Phantom’s historic journeys and founders’ residences.

The interior of the Rolls-Royce Phantom Centenary gets super-intricate artwork everywhere you look.

Gold-leaf “roads" trace routes across the doors, connecting past and present with microscopic precision. Artisanal Integration: Wooden surfaces transition seamlessly into embroidered leather panels, continuing Phantom’s narrative in thread and texture.

Featuring 440,000 stitches, it depicts scenes from Rolls-Royce history, including Henry Royce beneath his mulberry tree, symbolising inspiration and craftsmanship. Finishing Touches: Gold-dusted veneers, embroidered tributes, and subtle design references immortalise 100 years of Phantom mastery.

