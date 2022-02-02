Copyright © HT Media Limited
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing

Rolls-Royce is working on its first EV Spectre that is set to launch in 2024.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 07:20 PM
Rolls Royce aims to become an all-electric car brand in the next decade.

Pure electric successors of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan and Phantom models will retain similar pricing, said the British luxury car brand's CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. This would help the car brand to see high demand from the consumers who would like to taste the sheer opulence with a zero-emission powertrain without shelling out a significantly higher amount.

(Also Read: Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera)

Rolls-Royce is now working on its first-ever pure-electric production car Spectre, which is scheduled to break cover 2024. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to mark the beginning of a new era for the British iconic luxury car marquee. In fact, the carmaker will replace all its three models - Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan with fully electric cars by 2030, as part of the brand's target to become a zero-emission car company.

While the automaker promises that upcoming electric successors of the Ghost, Cullinan and Phantom will come priced similarly, the task will not be easy for the OEM, even with BMW Group's support. Electric batteries are still highly expensive due to the current lithium-ion based technology. The scarcity of lithium is one of the key reasons behind this. However, Rolls-Royce hopes the price of the EV batteries will significantly come down in near future with the demands rising and more improved technologies coming to the fore.

Rolls-Royce CEO said in an interaction with Autocar UK that the company aims is to become segment-driven and substance-driven rather than being cost-driven. Keeping a focus on this, the OEM aims to price its EVs similarly to their ICE predecessors. For example, the Spectre would be similarly priced as the Wraith.

The automaker also claims that it will not bring any car to the market that is not as profitable as the ICE models. The automaker also says that it will focus on young generation buyers with its electric models.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 07:20 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car electric vehicle luxury car EV electric mobility
