Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: The most luxurious SUV lands in India

Rolls-Royce has officially launched the Cullinan Series II, an evolved version of it's super-luxury SUV, in India. The Cullian Series II has been introduced at starting price of ₹10.5 crores which goes up as you add customisation options according to taste. Rolls-Royce says that this move is in response to the shift in Indian luxury trends and customer preferences.

With more Rolls-Royce clients settled in urban centers, the Cullinan Series II has now been updated to cater to a younger audience. The manufacturer says that the design updates have been inspired from vertical lines of the illuminated skyscrapers of modern cities. The dashboard panel in front of the passenger gets 7,000 dots which have been laser-etched at different angles to add a depth-effect to the design of the toughened security glass.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Digital upgrades

The Cullinan Series II now features a pillar-to-pillar glass panel on the upper part of the dashboard, showcasing on digital craftsmanship in addition to the physical craftsmanship which Rolls-Royce usually focuses on.

Digital upgrades also include an 18-speaker audio system and upgraded connectivity options such as Wi-Fi hotspot connection and independent streaming for each screen. An option to pair the rear seat infotainment system via Bluetooth has also been included now. In addition to this, the Spirit of Ecstasy has also been included inside the Cullinan Series II in the driver's display with a sleek animation.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Black Badge

The Cullinan Series II stands as one of the most sought-after models within Rolls-Royce's product line. The Black Badge is a bolder and sportier version of the same luxury SUV for customers who want something that stands out in the crowd even more.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II: Pricing and availability

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II starts at ₹10.5 crores ex-showroom in India. The Black Badge Cullinan Series II starts at ₹12.25 crores ex-showroom. The manufacturer says that the first deliveries for Indian customers will commence in the fourth quarter of 2024. Buyers will have the option to personalise their Cullinan Series II and Black Badge versions at both showrooms in the country - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai and New Delhi.

