Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India, a swanky sedan for Richie Rich

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II has been launched in India at a jaw-dropping starting price of ₹8.95 crore (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹10.52 crore (ex-showroom). The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II is available in three variants: Series II, Extended Series II and Black Badge Series II. The latest iteration of this luxury sedan comes with revamped exterior styling. These include refreshed design elements such as new headlights and taillights. Also, the interior of this luxury sedan comes with some subtle changes.

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II can be considered a very premium alternative to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The nearest competitors to this model in the luxury segment include the Bentley Flying Spur.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II that make this swanky sedan a car for ultra-rich consumers.