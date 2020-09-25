Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is premium real estate on wheels, ramps up affluence

Rolls-Royce second-generation Ghost was first unveiled at the start of September and now, the extended version of the ultra luxurious car meant for the rich and famous has also broken cover. Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended seeks to expand the level of comfort in an already opulent car by 170mm over the standard model in a bid to offer even more legroom to the passengers in the rear seat.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is 170mm longer than the standard version.

Ghost Extended or Long Wheelbase (LWB) version offers a reclining 'Serenity Seat' for the first time and the Goodwood-based company stated that the comfort on offer here rivals that in seats fitted inside high-end private business jets. Want to celebrate a multi-billion dollar deal? Flick open the fridge between the rear seats and pop out a bottle of fancy champagne. The fridge offers the optimal temperature setting which claims to suit both vintage as well as non-vintage champagne.

The cabin of Ghost Extended. Rolls-Royce has previously said that it won't compromise on the level of comfort and luxury its newer cars would offer.

Rolls-Royce, therefore, claims that the Ghost Extended is the most technologically-advanced offering ever with 100 kilos of acoustic damping materials, a high-end air filteration system, HUD, self-parking function and laser headlights that illuminate the road ahead for up to 600 metres.

Under the hood of this majestic palace on wheels is a turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine that offers 555 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. And if that is not enough, usher in comfort over bad roads courtesy what Rolls-Royce calls 'Magic Carpet Ride'. This is thanks to a specially developed suspension unit that claims to further enhance the ride quality of Ghost. An industry-first upper wishbone damper plays its part here as well.

An eight-speed transmission unit is at the disposal of the driver while all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering have been incorporated in Ghost Extended as well.