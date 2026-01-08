Rezvani’s new SUV is a Wrangler-based tank with 1000hp and ballistic armour

Rezvani Motors, an American brand specialising in high-performance tactical vehicles for the uber-rich, has taken the wraps off its 2026 Tank SUV. Fit to be deployed into active combat, the

Tank carries major updates for the year that sees it growing more aggressive and powerful. It carries a revamped exterior design alongside performance upgrades and added safety.

Based on the Jeep Wrangler chassis, the Rezvani Tank is offered with an optional bulletproof and security package. With this, the SUV is equipped with ballistic armour, bullet-resistant glass, night vision technology, and underbody explosive protection, among other features, for $85,000. This goes on top of the SUV’s asking price, which starts at $175,000 (~ ₹1.57 cr).

Rezvani Tank: 1,000 bhp V8

The Tank can now be specified with multiple V8 engines, including a range-topping 1,000bhp supercharged unit sourced from the Dodge Demon.

The rugged SUV in its latest iteration can now be configured with a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 from a Dodge Demon, which makes 1,000 bhp and costs an extra $85,000. But there are more accessible (relatively) V8 powertrains on offer, such as the Hellcat’s 707 bhp supercharged V8 that costs $65,000 or a 6.4-litre 500 bhp unit from a Viper SRT that is listed for an additional $45,000.

If you wish to stick to the standard options at no additional cost, you can choose from a 3.6-litre V6 making 285 bhp or a turbocharged V4 engine pushing 270 bhp. For the eco-conscious, Rezvani also offers a plug-in hybrid variant that pairs a 17 kW electric motor with a 2.0-litre petrol engine for 20 miles (32 km) of pure electric range.

Rezvani Tank: Ballistic safety

Optional armour packages add bullet-resistant glass, ballistic body panels, and underbody explosive protection, turning the SUV into a mobile fortress

The safety packages offered with the Tank are thorough enough to keep you cozy through a zombie apocalypse. Starting with the Security Package at an extra $42,000, owners get features such as a smokescreen, runflat tyres, reinforced suspension, electromagnetic pulse protection, electrified door handles, gas masks, hypothermia kits, as well as a pepper spray disperse, among others.

If this is not enough, the aforementioned Armored Package can be had with bulletproof glass and body armour at $85,000. The more affluent can choose to spend $145,000 on a B6 Armored Package with Lightweight composite armour. Rezvani claims it can stop high-caliber weapons and reduces weight by 50 per cent.

