Rezvani Knight: 5 things that have been upgraded on the armoured Lamborghini Urus

California-based automaker Rezvani, known for its military-themed creations, has unveiled the Rezvani Knight — an SUV that blends supercar-level performance with armoured vehicle toughness.

Built on the Lamborghini Urus platform, the Knight is a bold, limited-run machine that’s designed to stand out on city streets and survive far harsher environments. Here are five key aspects that define this unique vehicle: