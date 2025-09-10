The Ferrari Testarossa returns in modern overalls with 1,035 bhp hybrid power

When the original Ferrari Testarossa was introduced in 1984, it became a cultural icon that defined the ‘80s, appearing everywhere from music videos to the popular American crime drama, Miami Vice. The Pininfarina-designed mid-engined V12 coupe remains one of the most mass-produced cars to don the Prancing Horse badge, with notable owners including the likes of Elton John, Michael Jordan, F1 driver Gerhard Berger, and more. With production having ended in 1996 with the Ferrari 512M, the Testarossa nameplate was shelved, never to be seen again, until now. For 2026, the Red Head has returned, sharper and muscular than ever before.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa has been unveiled as the successor to the SF90 Stradale/Spider, with an electrified V8 powertrain that makes just over the 1,000 bhp mark. While it is quite the looker, one cannot help but notice that it bears more resemblance to the SF90 than the older Testarossas. Developed by Ferrari’s styling centre under the lead of Flavio Manzoni, the car was made with the aim of “revolutionising the shape of the SF90 Stradale" with style cues drawn from 1970s sports prototypes such as the 330 P4.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Retro-themed design

The 849 Testarossa features a bridge-type gloss black piece that stretches across the nose to join the headlamps

Just like the recent 12Cilindri, the 849 Testarossa features a bridge-type gloss black piece that stretches across the nose to join the headlamps, while the entire front end slants down sharply to echo the original’s front fascia. Ferrari says its heavily sculpted doors are designed to act as aerodynamic ducts with a main crease line that extends from the front fenders, directing air into the black vertical side intakes that feed the intercooler. The crease line continues towards the rear and extends into a double-tail design inspired by the 512 S, bringing a cab-forward look.

The tails are integrated at the rear with an active wing for enhanced aerodynamics. The rear end further features a sculpted rear bumper and a full-width diffuser hanging below dual round tailpipes, which brings a jet-fighter look. In modern Ferrari fashion, the 849 Testarossa will be made available in both coupe and convertible versions. The 849 Spider comes with a retractable hardtop that, Ferrari claims, can fold away in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Engine and performance

The new Testarossa gets an updated version of the F154 V8 engine that underpins the Ferrari 488 and the SF90

At its core, our new Red Head gets an updated version of the F154 V8 engine that powered the likes of the Ferrari 488 and SF90. The four-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded with stronger internals, including new cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, and larger turbos from the SF90. By itself, this V8 is rated for 819 bhp, and combined with the three electric motors, it makes 1,035 bhp.

Two electric motors are fitted on the front axle to enable torque vectoring at corners and four-wheel drive. The third motor, an F1-derived MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), sits on the rear axle between the engine and the gearbox. Combined, the trio add 217 bhp to the Testarossa’s credentials. The car can be driven in EV-only mode, with its 7.45 kWh battery pack allowing for 25 km of range. Interestingly, the EV mode will send it into front-wheel drive as the power comes from the two front motors.

The powertrain is rounded off with an 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox, with which the 849 Testarossa sprints from 0-100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds, with a top speed of just over 330 kmph.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Pricing and availability

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa is offered in both Stradale and Spider variants

For the European market, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa is priced at €460,000 ( ₹4.74 crore) for the coupe and €500,000 ( ₹5.15 crore) for the convertible. While production is slated for next year, interested clients can place their pre-orders starting today. As with most Ferraris, the Testarossa is expected to reach Indian shores sometime next year and will probably do so in limited capacity.

