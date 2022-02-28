Review in pics: Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI
Skoda Slavia not only replaces Rapid in the Indian car market but is a massive challenge to rivals like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.Slavia is offered with two engine options.
Shubhodeep Chakravarty
28 Feb 2022
Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan is the second product from the company under its MQB platform, after Kushaq. The car is looking at not just posing a big threat to its direct rivals in its segment but leading the charge as well.
Skoda Slavia comes in five colour options - Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red (in pic) and Candy White.
Slavia is offered with two engine options - 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre motor. There is no diesel engine available but one can choose between manual, AT and DSG transmission.
Distinctly European in its exterior design, Slavia is also wider and taller than each of its rivals. It is only marginally shorter than the latest City from Honda but has the longest wheelbase and better ground clearance than other mid-size sedans available.
Slavia stands on 16-inch alloy wheels, gets a broad grille at front, is equipped with LED head light and LED DRLs.
With 520 litres of boot space, the trunk of the Slavia is enormous and quite able to gobble bags of varied sizes. The rear seats have split fold functionality which opens up more options.
The cabin of the Slavia is well-appointed with premium finish. There is a 10-inch main touchscreen and an 8-inch all-digital display.
Depending on the variant and engine option, Skoda Slavia gets a cooled glovebox, multiple speakers, tweeters and even a sub woofer, automatic head light and auto wipers.
While the 1.5-litre engine with either manual transmission or DSG may be for the enthusiasts, the 1.0-litre motor is quite peppy in its own right. The AT keeps the right numbers ticked at the right time for a spirited experience.
Skoda Slavia is a confident product with its priorities done right. With oodles of space for passengers at the back, and for luggage, the sedan is also well equipped with features. The 1.0-litre motor produces 113 bhp and offers 175 Nm of torque for a peppy drive.
28 Feb 2022, 08:56 AM IST