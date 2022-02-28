Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Review In Pics: Skoda Slavia 1.0 Litre Tsi

Review in pics: Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI

Skoda Slavia not only replaces Rapid in the Indian car market but is a massive challenge to rivals like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.Slavia is offered with two engine options.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 08:56 AM
1/10 Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan is the second product from the company under its MQB platform, after Kushaq. The car is looking at not just posing a big threat to its direct rivals in its segment but leading the charge as well.
2/10 Skoda Slavia comes in five colour options - Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Crystal Blue, Tornado Red (in pic) and Candy White.
3/10 Slavia is offered with two engine options - 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre motor. There is no diesel engine available but one can choose between manual, AT and DSG transmission.
4/10 Distinctly European in its exterior design, Slavia is also wider and taller than each of its rivals. It is only marginally shorter than the latest City from Honda but has the longest wheelbase and better ground clearance than other mid-size sedans available.
5/10 Slavia stands on 16-inch alloy wheels, gets a broad grille at front, is equipped with LED head light and LED DRLs.
6/10 With 520 litres of boot space, the trunk of the Slavia is enormous and quite able to gobble bags of varied sizes. The rear seats have split fold functionality which opens up more options.
7/10 The cabin of the Slavia is well-appointed with premium finish. There is a 10-inch main touchscreen and an 8-inch all-digital display.
8/10 Depending on the variant and engine option, Skoda Slavia gets a cooled glovebox, multiple speakers, tweeters and even a sub woofer, automatic head light and auto wipers.
9/10 While the 1.5-litre engine with either manual transmission or DSG may be for the enthusiasts, the 1.0-litre motor is quite peppy in its own right. The AT keeps the right numbers ticked at the right time for a spirited experience.
10/10 Skoda Slavia is a confident product with its priorities done right. With oodles of space for passengers at the back, and for luggage, the sedan is also well equipped with features. The 1.0-litre motor produces 113 bhp and offers 175 Nm of torque for a peppy drive.
First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Slavia Slavia Skoda Skoda Auto India
Related Stories
How the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift scores big on safety
27 Feb 2022
Porsche partners iMaker to venture into the world of virtual influencers
27 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
Tesla Model 3 tops worldwide EV Google searches, Audi e-Tron in top five
28 Feb 2022
New-generation Honda CR-V looks significantly different, reveals patent image
27 Feb 2022
Hero MotoCorp to launch its first EV in March, plans a range of premium products
27 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS