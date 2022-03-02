Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
The latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a number of visual and feature upgrades while coming with a 1.2-litre petrol motor paired to 5MT or 5AMT.
The Baleno, first launched in 2015, is one of the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in the country. The premium hatchback has had to face stiff competition but rivalry hasn't deterred it from retaining its crown in its segment. The latest Baleno is aimed at cementing the crown.
Offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out around 88 bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque. There is an AMT option available on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants.
A wider front grille and sportier head lights give the Baleno a smarter face.
A look at the side profile of the Baleno. The car now gets re-designed allot wheels and rear tail lights too have been updated.
The dashboard layout inside the Baleno has been updated and looks very contemporary. But features like pup-up Head Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, nine-inch HD touchscreen and support for Suzuki connect help its credentials further.
While the exit of the CVT is a bit of a miss, the Baleno still is a rather fun car within city limits.
