Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Review In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Review in pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a number of visual and feature upgrades while coming with a 1.2-litre petrol motor paired to 5MT or 5AMT.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 09:02 AM
1/6 The Baleno, first launched in 2015, is one of the best-selling Maruti Suzuki models in the country. The premium hatchback has had to face stiff competition but rivalry hasn't deterred it from retaining its crown in its segment. The latest Baleno is aimed at cementing the crown.
2/6 Offered in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out around 88 bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque. There is an AMT option available on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants.
3/6 A wider front grille and sportier head lights give the Baleno a smarter face.
4/6 A look at the side profile of the Baleno. The car now gets re-designed allot wheels and rear tail lights too have been updated.
5/6 The dashboard layout inside the Baleno has been updated and looks very contemporary. But features like pup-up Head Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, nine-inch HD touchscreen and support for Suzuki connect help its credentials further.
6/6 While the exit of the CVT is a bit of a miss, the Baleno still is a rather fun car within city limits.
First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: Baleno Maruti Suzuki Maruti Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Baleno
Related Stories
Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers
01 Mar 2022
Latest Ford Everest, formerly Ford Endeavour in India, showcased as modern beast
01 Mar 2022
Hero Eddy short-commute electric scooter unveiled. And no, license not needed
01 Mar 2022
MG Motor retails over 4,500 units in February, all eyes now on updated ZS EV
01 Mar 2022
Harley-Davidson aims to sell 100,000 LiveWire e-motorcycles per year by 2026
01 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki sells 164,056 cars in February, records highest-ever exports
01 Mar 2022
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS