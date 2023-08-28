Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Revealed: Ertiga Based Toyota Rumion Launched. Check Price, Booking Details

Revealed: Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion launched. Check price, booking details

Toyota Rumion MPV was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday with a starting price tag of 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base S variant with manual transmission. Bookings for Rumion, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, has also been opened for interested customers.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM
Follow us on:
Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.

Toyota Rumion was revealed for the first-time earlier this month and is the company's foray into the affordable MPV segment in the country. While the Toyota Innova has dominated the larger MPV segment for years together, the Ertiga has been a solid performer for Maruti Suzuki in the 10 lakh to 15 lakh price bracket. And it is these performances that Toyota is looking at replicating with the Rumion MP

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS