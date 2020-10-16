Return of the V8: Bentley to replace W12 powertrain in new Flying Spur

Bentley has decided to bring back its popular V8 engine in the new Flying Spur as an alternative to the iconic W12. The Flying Spur V8 is 100 kg lighter than the W12 version, and will help to make the vehicle feel more agile and responsive.

At the heart of the Flying Spur is Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine, that produces a peak power of 542bhp and uses twin-scroll turbos to reach its maximum torque of 770Nm at just under 2000 rpm. It will also help the car to zip from zero to 100 kmph in just over 4 seconds and a top speed of 318 kmph.

To maximise fuel economy, the V8 can shut down four of its eight cylinders under light-load conditions, when torque demand is below 235 Nm and engine speed is below 3000 rpm.

The Flying Spur has been one of the most products from the British luxury carmaker. After 15 years of uninterrupted production, Bentley produced the 40,000th unit of the Flying Spur earlier this year.

The latest model includes the latest powertrain and chassis advancements; Adaptive Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Brake, Drive Dynamics Control, and Electric Steering, all of which are standard features. Furthermore, customers can add Bentley’s pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and Electronic All-Wheel Steering for even greater agility.

The new Flying Spur is available in both four-seat or five-seat configurations. Standard exterior features of the new V8 model include a 20-inch, 10-spoke painted alloy wheel, a V8 wing badge and quad exhaust pipes, making a visual impact at the rear of the vehicle.