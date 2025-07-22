Renault's new logo revealed with Triber teaser

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault India has released the first teaser for the Triber, which is all set to launch tomorrow in the Indian market. The Triber is the most affordable MPV in the Indian market, and it is expected that this case will stay the same even after the facelift. This will be the first major update that the vehicle will get since it was introduced back in 2019.
Along with the Triber facelift's teaser, the brand has unveiled the new logo that will be used on all of its upcoming vehicles, including the Triber.
