Renault waits for India's EV ecosystem to mature before entry, plans to boost SUV production

Renault is waiting for the electric vehicle supportive ecosystem to mature in India before making its entry. The French auto major is one of the few that is yet to launch any electric car in the country's passenger vehicle market despite the growing demand and competition in this space. Speaking about that, Renault India's Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle has said that the auto OEM is waiting for the right time to enter the Indian EV market..

Renault is aiming to boost its SUV game in the Indian market, and the new Kiger will be the first of four products coming in the next two years.

Renault just launched the facelifted version of its seven-seater MPV Triber in India on July 23, at a starting price of ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Post launch, Mamillapalle said that the company is currently doing an analysis. "We are looking for the whole ecosystem to mature before we put the product in place," he said, while also adding, “Currently, what Renault India is looking for is the maturity of the market, the regulation and the ecosystem. All three together."

The Renault India official said that the company is going to be there in multi-powertrain options, including electric. "We will take an appropriate time to announce the launches, and one at a time. CNG and gasoline are already there. So we are talking about other energies. The endeavour to come to that level is very quick," PTI quoted him saying, while further adding, “We have everything at arm's length, whether it's hybrid ethanol or EVs, everything is available with us, so we don't need to seek technology. It's in my kitchen. It's as and when the maturity happens, the market picks up because it's very important that there is a proper ecosystem for the adaptability of a customer."

Renault aims to boost SUV production in India

Renault currently sells three products in India, which include the Kiger SUV, Triber MPV and its entry-level hatchback Kwid. The automaker aims to emphasise more on the SUV segment, which has become the key revenue churner for the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years. Speaking about that, Mamillapalle revealed that Renault doesn't want to stay behind in the race.

In the next two years, Renault India plans to launch four products in the country. The beginning of that product onslaught is going to start with the new Kiger, which is currently under development. "But that is not just the end of the story again. It's a continuation of our lineup, which will happen," he said.

In an interaction with Reuters, Mamillapalle said that Renault would launch compact and mid-sized SUVs in India. "We are going to go offensive on the product launches moving forward," he said.

India currently accounts for less than two per cent of Renault's global sales, but it is one of five cost-competitive international hubs the carmaker is counting on to boost sales outside of its home market of Europe.

