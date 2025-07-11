Renault unveils Boreal SUV based on ultra-flexible modular platform. Will it come to India?

Renault has officially presented the Boreal, a new C-segment SUV developed specifically for markets outside Europe. Positioned as a key component in the brand’s international growth strategy, the Boreal is built on Renault Group’s new ultra-flexible modular platform.

Renault's Boreal, a new C-segment SUV, targets non-European markets with a focus on family practicality and advanced tech. Built on a flexible platform in Brazil and Turkey, it aims to enhance Renault's global revenue while incorporating features tailored to regional preferences.

The Renault Boreal forms part of the brand's International Game Plan 2024–2027, under which the company has committed €3 billion to develop eight new models for markets outside Europe. Manufacturing operations for the Boreal will be split between Brazil, for distribution across 17 Latin American countries, and Turkey, for supply to 54 additional markets in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean.

Renault Boreal: Design and dimensions

The Renault Boreal measures 4,556 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width (excluding mirrors), and 1,650 mm in height with roof bars. Its 2,702 mm wheelbase and 213 mm ground clearance reflect proportions typical of family-oriented C-segment SUVs. The design combines flowing, sculptural lines with structured technical details, aligning with regional preferences in Latin America and other key markets.

The exterior features a full body-colour grille incorporating Renault’s new ‘Nouvel'R’ logo and a lighting signature derived from the Renault Niagara concept. Additional elements include 19-inch alloy wheels, a two-tone roof, aluminium skid plates, and a panoramic sunroof.

Renault Boreal: Interior

The Boreal’s interior focuses on both family practicality and digital integration. It is equipped with two 10-inch screens, one serving as the digital instrument panel and the other as the central multimedia display. The dashboard layout draws inspiration from Renault’s recent EV models, such as the Renault 5 E-Tech.

Interior highlights include a refrigerated central console, dual-zone automatic climate control, 48-colour ambient lighting, and upholstery adapted to specific regional markets. Rear-seat features include ventilation nozzles, USB-C ports, and a 40/60 folding bench with Easy Break function. Boot space is rated at 586 litres, expanding to 1,770 litres with rear seats folded. There's also a Harman Kardon sound system developed in collaboration with musician Jean-Michel Jarre, offering five customised sound profiles. The system has been tailored specifically to the vehicle’s interior dimensions and ambient lighting settings.

Renault Boreal: Modular platform and engine

The Boreal is the second model after the Renault Kardian to utilise the company’s new modular platform designed specifically for markets outside Europe. This architecture allows for flexibility in vehicle dimensions and supports a variety of powertrain options to suit local regulatory and customer requirements.

At launch, the Boreal will be offered with a 1.3-litre TCe turbocharged direct-injection engine, available in both petrol and Flex Fuel versions. Outputs range from 138 hp in Turkey to 163 hp in Brazil, with torque figures of up to 270 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which Renault claims is specifically developed for these markets.

The latest SUV from Renault will get an IC engine.

Renault Boreal: Digital services and Google integration

The vehicle features Renault’s OpenR Link multimedia system with native Google Automotive Services. This includes Google Maps, Google Assistant, and access to over 100 applications via Google Play. The system supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for both infotainment and driving aids, while users can access remote functions via the My Renault app.

Through this app, owners can monitor maintenance needs, receive alerts, and perform vehicle diagnostics. It also enables remote operations such as door locking, climate control pre-conditioning, and vehicle location.

Renault Boreal: Safety and driver assistance systems

Renault Boreal incorporates up to 24 level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a notably comprehensive offering for its segment. These include standard features such as Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Occupant Safe Exit Alert (OSE), Emergency Lane-Keeping Assist (e-LKA), Reverse Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS).

Renault Boreal: Will it come to India?

At this stage, the Boreal is scheduled for Latin America, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean region from late 2025 onwards. There is no formal announcement regarding its potential launch in India. However, the brand has mentioned that it will be launching the SUV in other regions by 2026. Given India’s growing interest in mid-size SUVs, the modular nature of the Boreal’s platform could allow Renault to adapt and localise the vehicle for Indian conditions in the future. For now, the Renault Boreal represents a significant step in Renault’s non-European market expansion, but its arrival in India remains speculative.

