Renault Triber revises competition with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens. How these MPVs compete against each other

Renault has launched the updated iteration of Triber earlier this month. The Renault Triber facelift comes with a host of design updates and a revised feature list. The French automaker that currently sells the Kwid hatchback and the Kiger compact SUV, alongside the Triber MPV. The car manufacturer has revamped the Renault Triber, revising its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens .

The utility vehicle segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing ever-increasing demand from consumers, which is majorly driven by the popularity of SUVs and crossovers. However, the MPVs too have been witnessing rising demand owing to their spacious and practical proposition as family cars. Keeping pace with that, Renault tried to amp up the appeal of the Triber. However, it is not a very easy task for the Triber to make a significant space in a segment where two of the popular rivals are there.

Here is a quick comparison between Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and Kia Carens on the basis of price and specifications.

Specifications Comparison Kia Carens Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Renault Triber Engine 1482.0 to 1497.0 cc 1462.0 cc 999.0 cc Transmission Manual Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,CNG Petrol Check detailed comparison

Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Price

The Renault Triber facelift, that has been launched in India this month, comes priced between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹9.17 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is the bestselling model in this segment, is available at a price range of ₹9.12 lakh and ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki updated the Ertiga with six airbags as standard recently. At the same time, the OEM increased the pricing of the MPV as well. Kia Carens, the other model in the fray, is priced between ₹11.41 lakh and ₹16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

This means the Renault Triber is the most affordable MPV among these three models. Even the top-end trim of the Triber is priced close to the base variant of the Ertiga. Kia Carens, on the other hand, is the most pricey model in this space.

Renault Triber vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Kia Carens: Specification

Powering the Renault Triber is the same old 1.0-litre petrol engine. The three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is a five-speed AMT unit on offer as well. This engine churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is a CNG kit fitment option as well.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel combination on offer as well. Transmission choices include both manual and automatic units. The petrol motor churns out 102 bhp peak power and 136.8 Nm of maximum torque.

Kia Carens is available with a single petrol engine choice. Powering the MPV is a 1.5-litre petrol motor, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel unit on offer as well. Transmission duty is done by a six-speed manual gearbox.

