Renault to launch 7 cars in India by 2030, bets big on RGEP & RGMP modular platforms

Renault is betting big on India as a key engineering hub for the automaker's global passenger vehicle production and expansion strategy. The French auto giant on Thursday announced that it will launch seven new passenger vehicles in the Indian market by 2030. These new products will come across a wide range of powertrain choices, including hybrid and pure ICE. The OEM is relying on two new product platforms for these new cars, which are RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) and RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform).

Besides that, Renault has also revealed that the company is betting big on India as one of the major production hubs for the brand. At the same time, the automaker is targeting India to be one of its top three global markets in the near future. By 2030, Renault is targeting to launch 36 products across the world, of which 14 will be global products, and 22 will be concentrated in the European market. For the global products, Renault is relying heavily on India, both as a market and as an engineering hub.

Renault to focus on a 4-pillar strategy

Renault is focusing on a four-pillar strategy for its future products and growth plan in India and in the global market as well. Christened as ‘futuREady’, the strategy emphasises four pillars, which are growth-ready, tech-ready, excellence-ready, and trust-ready. On the product side, both the RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) and RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform) play a crucial role in that strategy.

RGEP to replace CMF-A platform

The OEM claimed that the CMF-A platform, which comes as a derivative of the CMF architecture, is no longer capable of handling the future product strategy of the brand. Hence, the RGEP architecture will take the baton of the CMF-A, spawning the products in the sub- ₹10 lakh category. As the auto company revealed, the RGEP architecture will spawn models in the sub-4-metre category.

RGEP is focused on sub-4 metre and sub- ₹ 10 lakh models.

The RGEP platform is capable of spawning passenger vehicles with a variable set of powertrains. These cars will come powered by petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain choices, while transmission options for these models will include AMT and CVT. Also, it has been revealed that the platform can spawn out five-, six-, and seven-seater models.

RGMP to fuel Renault's global ambition from India

Renault has revealed that the RGMP platform is meant for the passenger vehicles that will target the international markets, including India. This platform will have 90% localisation rate in the Indian market, and for that, Renault is currently in collaboration with more than 130 local suppliers in India.

Renault will launch four models in India by 2030, based on the RGMP architecture.

The RGMP will support ICE, CNG and flex-fuel powertrains. Also, playing a crucial role in the brand's electrification strategy, the RGMP will support HEV, super hybrid and pure electric propulsion systems. It will support the 2WD, 4WD, and e-4WD drivetrain configurations as well.

The RGMP will spawn four passenger vehicles in India by 2030. Incidentally, the new-generation Renault Duster that was launched in India recently is currently on sale and is based on the same platform. Duster is the first model in India to be based on the RGMP architecture.

Renault Bridger to come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Renault Bridger concept has been fuelling quite some discussions in the Indian market. It is going to be a major product in the Indian market, as the automaker has revealed. It aims to leverage the high demand for SUVs in the country. Powering the SUV derived from this concept will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with electrified technology. It will be one of the four cars that will be based on the RGMP architecture.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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