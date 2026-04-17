Renault targets 5% market share by 2030 in India. Here's how

Renault, the French auto giant that sells models like Kwid, Kiger, Triber, and Duster in the country, currently holds a 0.9% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker now aims to increase its market share to 5% by 2030. This will be a part of the brand's ‘futuREady’ strategy, which also foresees India as the auto company's third biggest global market, as well as the export target of 2 billion euros annually by the end of this decade, covering both vehicles and components.
Renault on Thursday has detailed its ‘futuREady’ strategy, which is based on four pillars: growth-ready, tech-ready, excellence-ready, and trust-ready. In FY26, Renault India posted sales of 42,018 units, up 11% from 37,900 units registered in FY25. The company aims to ramp up this number significantly with new models, keeping an eye on the 5% market share target.
Renault India aims for a multi-pronged product strategy to achieve its target of 5% market share by 2030.
Two new platforms at the core of strategy: Renault India is focusing on two new vehicle architectures, namely RGEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) and RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform), which play a crucial role in the growth strategy. These two platforms will spawn 7 new products in the country by 2030, focusing on the hatchback, SUV and MPV segments.
Multi-powertrains in focus: Both the RGEP and RMGP will come catering to a wide range of powertrains, in both the sub-4-metre sub- ₹10 lakh slab and higher. The RGEP will focus on the more affordable models, while the RMGP will target the higher segment. The OEM has stated that there will be a wide palette of powertrains on offer for the future Renault cars, which will include petrol, diesel, CNG, flex-fuel, HEV, super-hybrid and pure electric powertrains, while transmission technologies will include manual, AMT, CVT, etc. Also, there will be a wide range of drivetrain choices, including FWD, 2WD, 4WD, and e-4WD.
Enhanced localisation: Localisation will play a key role in Renault's future product strategy, eventually playing a crucial role in achieving 5% market share. The RGMP architecture that will spawn the hatchback, SUV and MPVs, with a length between 3,990 mm and ₹4,673 mm, claims to focus on 90% localisation in the country. This will help the brand to price these cars competitively, attracting more consumers, driving up sales and eventually leading to a bigger market share.