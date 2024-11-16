Renault rolls out winter camp with after-sales service discounts for customers

Renault has announced its ‘Winter Camp’ after-sales service campaign for customers nationwide. The new Renault Winter Service Camp will be across the automaker’s authorised service centres pan India and is set to commence on November 18, going up to November 24, 2024. The French carmaker is offering a host of discounts and benefits on its after-sales services during this period. Check it out.

Renault Winter Camp Offers

As part of the winter camp, customers with new and existing Renault cars have their vehicles inspected under a comprehensive 44-point check-up covering battery health, power steering fluid, left and right indicators/hazard lights, brake fluid reservoir, engine air filter and air conditioning cabin filter, and coolant recovery reservoir and level. The service also includes a complimentary car top wash. The routine inspection aims to ensure the vehicle remains in optimal performance while identifying potential issues ahead of time.

Renault is offering a minimum of 15% discount on accessories along with a 10% discount on other services

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing - Renault India said, "At Renault India, our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences extends beyond just selling vehicles. The Renault Winter Camp reflects our dedication to providing proactive after-sales care that ensures the optimal performance of our cars and enhances customer satisfaction. We aim to make every service memorable through exclusive offers, comprehensive check-ups, and engaging customer activities, reinforcing our promise of a seamless and satisfying ownership journey."

Other services available as part of the Renault Winter Camp include a minimum 15 per cent discount on select accessories, a 10 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, and a 15 per cent discount on labour charges and value-added services. Customers also get a 10 per cent discount on extended warranty and roadside assistance retail program as part of the service camp. Customers will also receive free giveaways during this period.

Furthermore, customers registered under the ‘MY Renault app’ can avail of an additional 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories. Renault is using this opportunity to connect with customers and will organise several engagement activities at the dealerships, with an assured gift on offer. The automaker has 580 touchpoints across India and retails three models: the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.

