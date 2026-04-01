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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Renault Records 11 Per Cent Growth With 42,018 Sales In Fy26, Duster Dispatch Begins

Renault records 77 per cent growth with 5,046 unit sales in March 2026

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2026, 14:47 pm
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Renault India reported 77% growth in March, driven by Kiger and Triber sales. The brand achieved 42,018 total fiscal units. The French automaker launched its new flagship SUV, the Duster starting at 10.29 lakh.

Renault Kiger
Renault records 77 per cent growth with 5,046 unit sales in March 2026
Renault Kiger
Renault records 77 per cent growth with 5,046 unit sales in March 2026
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Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the French automaker Renault Group, has announced that it witnessed a year-on-year growth of 77 per cent in March, with total domestic wholesales of 5,046 units, up from 2,846 units in the same month a year ago.

Notably, the company has stated that a double-digit growth trajectory was witnessed in the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with total sales of 42,018 units, recording a growth of 11 per cent year-on-year, over the 37,900 units sold in FY’26.

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The company has further stated that the Kiger and Triber maintained momentum, accounting for 63 per cent of overall March sales jointly. In addition to that, the French automaker stated that the facelifted versions of the Kiger and Triber reported a cumulative growth of 27 per cent since their launch in Q2, FY26, till the end of the fiscal year.

New Renault Duster: Specs and Dispatch

This comes on the back of the reintroduction of the new flagship model from the house of Renault, the Duster in India at a starting ex-showroom price of 10.29 lakh with the R-Pass and 10.49 lakh without the R-Pass. The top variant of the Renault Duster has been priced at 18.49 lakh.

Also Read: Skoda witnesses best-ever sales in Q1, 2026 with 20,028 units driven by Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq

The Renault Duster is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L TCe 160 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. Moreover, the company stated that the latter half of March marked the beginning of the dispatch of the new Renault Duster.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2026, 14:47 pm IST

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