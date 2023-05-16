Renault Rafale teased. And no, it is not a fighter jet

What is common between Renault and Rafale? Both are French manufacturers but well, that's it. That's it till now because Renault Rafale has now been officially teased as a mid-size crossover that takes inspiration from the name of the formidable fighter jet that has been manufactured since the 1930s.

Built on the Renault-Nissan CMF-CD platform, Renault Rafale is essentially a variant of the Austral compact SUV that is already offered in select markets by the French auto giant. But while the Austral was officially launched late 2022, Renault Rafale will be showcased in its entirety at the upcoming Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, on Thursday.

Renault is making big claims about the Renault crossover but does it have the ferocious speed that the fighter jet is (also) known for? “The name 'Rafale' immediately brings to mind technology, performance and a sense of daring, as well as driving pleasure and agility," Sylvia Dos Santos of Renault's global marketing team said in a press statement.

