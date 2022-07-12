HT Auto
Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July

Renault is offering discounts of up to 94,000 on select models for the month of July. The models included in the benefit program this month include Triber MPV, Kiger SUV and the Kwid hatchback.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 01:48 PM
Renault is offering discounts of up to ₹94,000 on select models, which include the likes of Triber MPV and Kiger SUV.
Renault is offering discounts of up to 94,000 on its models currently on sale in India. The discount scheme, which is applicable throughout this month, is applicable on models like the Triber MPV, Kiger SUV and the Kwid hatchback. All these models are offered with various benefits like cash discount, loyalty benefit and exchange bonus. While the Triber MPV gets maximum discount, the Kiger sub-compact SUV gets the least amount of discount.

Renault Triber MPV, which is one of the safest three-row vehicles available in India with a four-star Global NCAP ratings, gets benefit of up to 94,000. The MPV is also one of the most affordable seven-seater model currently on sale in India. The benefits offered by Renault on Triber MPV includes cash discounts worth 40,000, loyalty bonus of 44,000 and scrappage policy benefit worth 10,000. The least benefit one can avail on Triber MPV is on the special edition version. It only gets loyalty bonus of 44,000 and the 10,000 worth scrappage policy benefit.

Renault's popular hatchback Kwid is second when it comes to the amount of discount offered by the French carmaker on its models this month. Renault Kwid is offered with benefits worth 82,000. The benefits include cash discounts of 35,000, loyalty bonus of 37,000 and scrappage policy benefit worth 10,000. The cash discount is limited to 30,000 for the 2022 Kwid models.

Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which is one of the most affordable model in its segment, also gets discounts of up to 75,000 across all its variants and specs. The SUV recently achieved a key production milestone of 50,000 units since its launch in the Indian car market back on February 15, 2021. The benefits on Kiger include loyalty bonus of 55,000 and corporate offers worth 10,000. Renault is not offering any cash discount on the Kiger SUV.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:48 PM IST
TAGS: Kwid Kiger Triber Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Triber Renault
