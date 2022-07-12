Renault offers heavy discounts on Triber, Kiger and Kwid in July

Renault is offering discounts of up to ₹ 94,000 on select models for the month of July. The models included in the benefit program this month include Triber MPV, Kiger SUV and the Kwid hatchback.

Renault is offering discounts of up to ₹94,000 on its models currently on sale in India. The discount scheme, which is applicable throughout this month, is applicable on models like the Triber MPV, Kiger SUV and the Kwid hatchback. All these models are offered with various benefits like cash discount, loyalty benefit and exchange bonus. While the Triber MPV gets maximum discount, the Kiger sub-compact SUV gets the least amount of discount.

Renault Triber MPV, which is one of the safest three-row vehicles available in India with a four-star Global NCAP ratings, gets benefit of up to ₹94,000. The MPV is also one of the most affordable seven-seater model currently on sale in India. The benefits offered by Renault on Triber MPV includes cash discounts worth ₹40,000, loyalty bonus of ₹44,000 and scrappage policy benefit worth ₹10,000. The least benefit one can avail on Triber MPV is on the special edition version. It only gets loyalty bonus of ₹44,000 and the ₹10,000 worth scrappage policy benefit.

Renault's popular hatchback Kwid is second when it comes to the amount of discount offered by the French carmaker on its models this month. Renault Kwid is offered with benefits worth ₹82,000. The benefits include cash discounts of ₹35,000, loyalty bonus of ₹37,000 and scrappage policy benefit worth ₹10,000. The cash discount is limited to ₹30,000 for the 2022 Kwid models.

Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which is one of the most affordable model in its segment, also gets discounts of up to ₹75,000 across all its variants and specs. The SUV recently achieved a key production milestone of 50,000 units since its launch in the Indian car market back on February 15, 2021. The benefits on Kiger include loyalty bonus of ₹55,000 and corporate offers worth ₹10,000. Renault is not offering any cash discount on the Kiger SUV.

