Renault, Nissan to export made in India cars abroad from Kamarajar Port

Franco Japanese auto alliance Renault Nissan on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd for export of cars manufactured in Chennai by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd. The vehicles produced at the Chennai plant will be exported to the alliance's regional and global destinations. The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) and will facilitate further export of cars via KPL, the alliance said in a statement.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 18:34 PM
Kiger from Renault (L) and Nissan Magnite stand next to each other at RNAIPL facility.
It was signed by Nissan Motor India President Frank Torres and KPL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Paliwal in the presence of Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle and Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) Managing Director Keerthi Prakash.

"Chennai is an important export hub for us and since the beginning we have followed a 'Make in India, Make for the World' philosophy to serve markets across the world," Nissan Motor's Torres said.

The alliance continues to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at the plant in Oragadam (in Chennai), building on the 10 lakh cars exported milestone from 2022, he added.

"The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India," Torres added.

KPL's Paliwal said, "This partnership with the alliance is an exciting opportunity for Kamarajar Port to further contribute to India's growth story through positive impact from automotive exports."

The Chennai plant caters to both domestic market as well as exports and it has manufactured over 24 lakh vehicles of both Renault and Nissan with vehicles exported to 108 countries.

So far Renault and Nissan have invested USD 1.8 billion towards the Indian economy and created direct and indirect employment and skilling opportunities for over 70,000 workers, the statement said.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 18:34 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Nissan Motor
