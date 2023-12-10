Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out

Renault India has announced discounts on its complete model range in India for December 2023. The French automaker is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits and more till the end of this month on the BS6 Phase 2 versions of the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, offering customers a chance to bring their preferred car home at more attractive prices. Here are the offers available on each of the cars.

Starting with the Renault Kiger, the MY2023 version gets a maximum discount of ₹50,000 including a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange benefit of ₹20,000 on select variants and an additional ₹10,000 cash discount for loyal customers. The hatchback also gets a corporate discount of up to ₹12,000, while rural buyers including farmers, sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members will get a ₹5,000 discount. The cash Kwid RXE variant and Urban Night Limited Edition only get loyalty and exchange benefits with no cash discounts available.

The Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get additional loyalty benefits for existing customers

The MY2023 Renault Triber also gets benefits up to ₹50,000 including a ₹20,000 cash discount on select variants, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 and an additional ₹10,000 cash discount for loyal customers. Much like the Kwid, the Triber also gets a ₹12,000 corporate discount and a ₹5,000 cash discount for rural customers.

On the Renaut Kiger, the subcompact SUV gets maximum benefits of up to ₹65,000 including cash benefits up to ₹20,000 on the RXZ and ₹25,000 on the RXT and RXT (O) Turbo variants. The model also gets an exchange benefit of ₹20,000 in cash on select variants for loyal customers. The automaker will offer additional loyalty offers on submission of proofs by the customer. The Kiger RXE variant only gets loyalty benefits and no cash discount will be applicable. Similarly, the Kiger Urban Night Limited Edition gets only loyalty and exchange benefits.

Furthermore, the MY2023 Kiger gets a corporate discount of RS 12,000, while a rural of ₹5,000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members. The automaker will also offer a ₹10,000 discount under the RELIVE scrappage program for users scrapping their old vehicles.

The aforementioned offers will vary depending on the dealership, region, colour, variant, and availability, among other factors. Please make sure to check the final discounts on offers with your preferred dealer. Other automakers and dealers are also offering discounts on their respective offerings, so make sure to check out the market for the best deals this December.

