Renault Kwid MY21 launched. Here are all details with full price list

Renault India on Wednesday announced the launch of the all-new Kwid MY21 as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. Kwid has a noticeable presence in the small and affordable passenger vehicle segment and the Kwid MY21 is looking at upping the safety quotient while being quite the looker

as well.

Kwid MY21 is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Kwid already offers dual front airbags as standard across all variants while the Kwid MY21 Climber edition gets dual-tone exterior in white body colour and black roof. It also gets electric side mirrors and day and night rear-view mirrors. Front driver side pyrotech and pretensioner seek to further elevate the safety element on offer.

Renault Kwid variant Price (In INR, ex showroom) RXE 0.8L 4,06,500 RXL 0.8L 4,36,500 RXT 0.8L 4,66,500 RXL 1.0L MT 4,53,600 RXL 1.0L MT 4,93,600 RXT 1.0L MT OPTION 4,90,300 CLIMBER 1.0L MT OPTION 5,11,500 RXT 1.0L EASY- R OPTION 5,30,300 CLIMBER 1.0L EASY-R OPTION 5,51,500

While Renault is hoping Kwid MY21 further bolster prospects for the car, the company has also announced benefits of up to ₹80,000 on select variants across its India product range. There are also loyalty benefits of up to ₹1.10 lakh for prospective buyers.

Additionally, Renault has announced other region-specific offers for customers in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa between September 1 and 10 to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi.